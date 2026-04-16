Naveen Patnaik appeals all MPs of Odisha to raise voice against 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik has appealed all MPs of the state to raise voice against 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill saying that it will have gross threat to Odisha’s political and economic interests.

In a letter to the Parliamentarian from Odisha, Patnaik appealed them to raise your voice both inside and outside the Parliament against the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill as it could undermine Odisha’s dignity, representation, and long-term interests. “Let us stand united in protecting the interests of our state while continuing to support genuine and equitable reforms,” he added.

He further said, “The Bill if implemented, will reduce Odisha’s share in Lok Sabha from 3.9% to 3.4%, making us amongst the top 6 states losing their share. A 0.5% share loss is a huge loss given our minuscule 3.9% representation today. A relative reduction in Odisha’s voice in the Lok Sabha would weaken our ability to advocate for state-specific needs, from disaster management to tribal welfare and regional development. This is not merely a political issue—it is about preserving the federal spirit enshrined in our Constitution.”

Naveen also said, “@bjd_odisha wholeheartedly supports the principle of women’s empowerment and greater representation of women in Legislative bodies. The idea of reserving seats for women in Parliament and the State Assemblies is both progressive and necessary. I have been a personal champion of it, as has been my father Late Biju Patnaik. He pioneered the reservation for women in Panchayat Raj Institutions and I took it forward further with your support. The Biju Janata Dal whole-heartedly supported the 106th Constitution Amendment Bill in 2023 with regard to Women’s reservation (the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam). However, the current 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, as proposed, raises serious concerns that go beyond its stated objective.”

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The BJD president said, “The proposed linkage between women’s reservation and the delimitation process, which is expected to follow the next Census, has far-reaching implications. States like Odisha, which have made significant strides in population control and human development are being penalised. A disproportionate increase in Lok Sabha seats in more populous states could skew the allocation of central resources and policy attention. This may adversely impact Odisha’s share in national development priorities, fiscal transfers, and infrastructure investments. Odisha has been a large contributor to the revenue of the Government and yet has always received discriminatory treatment including the denial of a special status. Our development needs are unique given the composition of our population.”

He further mentioned that for the people of #Odisha, representation in Parliament is not just about numbers—it is about identity, pride, and the assurance that our unique history, language, and aspirations are heard at the highest levels. Any move that diminishes our presence in the national discourse can create a sense of degradation among our people.

“The Bill steals the political representation future of people of Odisha. We cannot let it happen under our watch when people of Odisha have voted you to protect their economic and political future through the Parliament. Biju Janata Dal is prepared to take it to the people of Odisha if our legitimate concerns and demands are trampled by the majority voice of other states,” he further said.