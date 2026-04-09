Naveen Patnaik accepts Sasmit Patra’s resignation as BJD Rajya Sabha leader

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Leader of Opposition and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik accepted the resignation of Dr Sasmit Patra as the Leader of the BJD Parliamentary Party in the Rajya Sabha today.

Dr Patra had been leading the party in the Upper House and was actively articulating BJD’s stance on key national & state issues. His tenure saw consistent participation in parliamentary debates and coordination among party MPs.

While the reasons for his resignation have not been officially detailed, the development signals a change in BJD’s parliamentary leadership in the Rajya Sabha.

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The party is expected to announce a new leader for its parliamentary wing in the Upper House shortly.

Also Read: MP Sasmit Patra Resigns As BJD Parliamentary Party Leader