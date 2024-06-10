Naveen congratulates Modi for taking oath as PM for third time

By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik today congratulated Narendra Modi for being sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for record third consecutive term.

Taking to his X handle, Patnaik also wished Modi a successful tenure and best wishes to his team in fulfilling the aspirations of the people. “Congratulate Shri @narendramodi ji on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the record third consecutive term. Wish you a successful tenure and best wishes to your team in fulfilling the aspirations of the people. May our beloved country reach new heights of development under your leadership,” the BJD supremo said.

It is to be noted here that President Droupadi Murmu administered Modi the oath and secrecy of the office at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday.

With this, Modi became the first leader after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to be elected for a third consecutive term. Along with him, as many as 71 council of ministers (which include 30 Cabinet ministers, 5 Ministers of State-Independent Charge, and 36 Ministers of State) also took their oaths.

