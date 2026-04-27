National Tribal Commission issues 7-day ultimatum in Mayurbhanj Ashram School tragedy case

Advertisement

New Delhi: Taking a serious note of the Mayurbhanj Ashram School tragedy case, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued a 7-day ultimatum to submit the facts and information, along with action taken on issues.

In a letter to the Commissioner-Cum-Secretary of ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department of Government of Odisha, the Collector and District Magistrate of Mayurbhanj and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Mayurbhanj, NCST Director Dr. Kalyan Reddy has requested to submit the facts and information, along with action taken on the said allegations/matters within 7 days of receipt of this notice, either by post or in person or by any other means of communication.

The NCST Director also warned to exercise the powers of Civil Court conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution of India and may issue summons for your appearance, either in person or through an authorized representative, before the Commission in case the Commission does not receive a reply within the stipulated time.

Advertisement

It is to be noted here that a tribal girl student died while several others were taken illness due to food poisoning at Kakabandh Ashram School in Mayurbhanj earlier this month.