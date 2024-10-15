National Rural Talent Scholarship Exam 2024 admit cards released, check exam schedule

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, today released the admit cards of National Rural Talent Scholarship (NRTS) Examination, 2024.

The students who have applied for the NRTS Exam 2024, can download their admit cards from then official website of the BSE, Odisha i.e www.bseodisha.ac.in.

As many as 53693 candidates have registered themselves for appearing the NRTS Exam 2024, which will be held at 334 centres across the Odisha on October 23 from 10 AM to 12 PM.

“The admit cards of National Rural Talent Scholarship (NRTS) Examination, 2024 is available in the website i.e www.bseodisha.ac.in . The Head of the institutions shall download their admit card and issue to the registered candidates for appearing at the examination. Examination will be conducted at 334 no of centres all over the State on 23/10/2024 from 10.00 AM to 12 Noon. 53693 no. of candidates have registered for appearing at the examination,” read the notification issued by the BSE, Odisha.

The Odisha government conducts the NRTS Examination for the class 9 students and provides the Rs 250 per month for 24 months (till they study in secondary level) to the successful candidates.