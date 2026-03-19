National Highway 16 series accident,two killed as truck falls

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Soro: A tragic road accident occurred when a potato-laden truck fell nearly 20 feet off an overbridged under Soro police limits on National Highway 16 of Odisha. The incident resulted in the death of the driver and helper yet the deceased identities are not identified.

According to reports, the accident occurred near Talnagar overbridge when the truck lost control and plunged below. The vehicle was travelling from Chandrakona in West Bengal to Pattamundai when the mishap took place.

On receiving information, NH patrolling teams and Soro police rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies, and sent them to Soro hospital via ambulance. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

In another shocking incident, a series accident involving three vehicles on NH-16 near Tishalpur Chhak claimed one life and left four others critically injured.

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The accident occurred late at night around 2 AM when a passenger bus travelling from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar reportedly lost control after the driver dozed off. The bus rammed into a truck from behind. Soon after, another truck hit the bus, triggering a chain collision. A pickup van coming from behind then crashed into the truck with great force.

The driver of the pickup van died on the spot, while his identity remains unknown. Four others were injured who were admitted to Bhadrak hospital, with two reportedly a father and son later shifted to Cuttack Medical College due to critical condition.

On receiving this information the Bhadrak rural police reached the scene and initiated an investigation.

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