National Backward Classes, Dalits, Tribals and Minorities Mahasabha to protest in Sambalpur over several demands   

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The condition of backward classes, Dalits, tribals and minorities in the state is very disheartening, claimed the National Backward Classes, Dalits, Tribals and Minorities Mahasabha today.

In a press conference at the Buddha Temple Conference Hall on Monday, the Mahasabha alleged that in the last elections, the people of Odisha dethroned the BJD government and a double engine government came to power. One and a half years have passed since the double engine government came to power. However, it has also not ensured 27% reservation for backward classes, it alleged.

It further said that the BJD during the elections had announced that if a double engine government is formed in Odisha, the Prime Minister will free 300 units of electricity to all consumers. But within one and a half years, the consumers have been robbed by the Tata company.

In this press conference, State President Ashok Kumar Mallick and Secretary Anadi Charan Sahu made the following demands:

Advertisement

Caste census be conducted immediately and the Dalits, tribals, backward classes and minorities be given a place in the UGC committee in proportion to the population of India, Strict legal action be taken against the neglect of Dalits and backward classes in the current situation in the state, Students from Dalit and tribal communities be given 38.25 percent reservation in education instead of 20% as per the government quota, State government should recommend to the central government to give 27 percent reservation to the backward class community in both education and education instead of 11.25 percent and include it in the ninth article of the constitution, Residential schools be opened to advance students from backward classes and minorities like Dalits and tribals in education, Dalits should be given a place in the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections, assembly elections, In the Lok Sabha, Backward classes like tribals should be given proportional protection, Dalits, tribals, backward classes and minorities should also be given proportional protection in the field of education and employment, Limit of the creamy layer for students from backward classes should be shifted from 8 lakhs to 12 lakhs, Dalit tribals displaced in mining areas should be properly resettled, A state-level committee should be formed to stop sexual harassment of students in hostels built in tribal areas and to protect them, provisions should be made for reservation of seats for backward classes, Dalits and tribals in new companies being set up in the state,

Organization announced that a huge gathering of backward classes, Dalits, Scheduled Tribes, and minorities will be held in Sambalpur on April 7 to press for these demands. If the government does not fulfill these demands, the organization has decided to protest in all districts of the state and continue public awareness programs.

The state women’s coordinator of the organization, Rinarani Nayak, Kuni Swain and others were present and presented the demands.