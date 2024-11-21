National award winning film director Himansu Sekhar Khatua joins IFFI 2024 as Jury member

By Subadh Nayak
Director Himansu Sekhar Khatua

Goa: National award winning film director and former Director of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, Himansu Sekhar Khatua joined the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa as a Jury member.

A total of 25 Feature Films and 20 Non-Feature Films have been selected to be showcased in the Film Festival which is being held from November 20 and will continue till November 28, 2024.

The Indian Panorama Feature Films Jury Members:

  • Manoj Joshi, Actor
  • Susmita Mukherjee, Actor
  • Himansu Sekhar Khatua, Film Director
  • Oinam Gautam Singh, Film Director
  • Ashuu Trikha, Film Director
  • M. Patil, Film Director and Writer
  • Neelaabh Kaul, Cinematographer and Film Director
  • Susant Misra, Film Director
  • Arun Kumar Bose, Ex HOD of Prasad Institute and Sound Engineer
  • Ratnottama Sengupta, Writer and Editor
  • Sameer Hanchate, Film Director
  • Priya Krishnaswamy, Film Director
