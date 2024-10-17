Narrow escape for three as speeding BMW crashes into divider in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As many as three people including a school goer had a narrow escape as the BMW car in which they were travelling at a high-speed crashed into a divider in Bhubaneswar this evening.

The BMW crashed into the divider when three occupants including the driver were going on the Maitri Vihar-Sailashree Vihar road (near the Utkal Hospital).

Though none of the occupants were injured following the accident, the luxurious car suffered major damage, from the front.

While under what circumstances the accident occurred is yet to be known, driver of the ill-fated vehicle claimed that the car was moving at a speed of 70-80 kmph when there was rain and it skidded off the road and crushed the divider when he applied the break.

Soon, the Maitri Vihar police reached the spot after getting information about accident and initiated a probe in the matter after seizing the car.