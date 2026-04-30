Narrow escape for residents as Udala NAC EO’s car rams into house in Mayurbhanj

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Udala: Residents had a narrow escape when a car rammed into a house at Gudgudia village under Udala police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday. No one was injured in the incident.

The incident took place when Udala NAC Executive Officer Priya Ranjan Jena was travelling in a car when a biker suddenly came in front of the vehicle, following which the driver lost control and rammed into the house. At the time of the incident, two people were inside the house and they had a narrow escape.

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Soon after the accident, the locals gathered and helped pull the car out of the house.

Meanwhile, the biker sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to Udala hospital for medical aid.