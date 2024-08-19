Narrow escape for over 50 passengers as truck hits bus on NH-20 in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Over 50 passengers had a narrow escape as a truck hit the bus on which they were traveling on National Highway (NH)-20 in Keonjhar district of Odisha today.

The road accident took place near Belabahali village under the Ghasipura police station limits of the district when the speeding ironstone-laden truck hit a private bus named ‘Nirupama’ was on its way to Chhenapadi from Bhubaneswar.

While there were over 50 passengers when the accident took place, but fortunately only 15 of them reportedly sustained minor injuries. They were rescued by some locals with the help of others and were admitted at Anandapur Sub Division Hospital for treatment.

Ghasipura police has started an investigation into the incident.