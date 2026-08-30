Narrow escape for family as truck rams into house in Baragada

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Padmapur: Several people of a family narrowly escaped from imminent danger after a truck rammed into their house by the roadside near Rajapada area of ​​Padmapur city of Bargada district.

According to sources, the truck reportedly lost control and rammed into the house of Narahari Bagatri on Sunday.

Several valuable things inside the house were reportedly damaged due to the accident. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured and currently remain safe.

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On being informed, the aPadmapur police reached the spot and seized the truck and detained the driver.

The police is currently investigating the incident and trying estimate the extent of loos caused by the crash.