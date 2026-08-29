Narla police seize pickup van carrying illegal foreign liquor

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Kalahandi: In a raid near Jampadar Chhak on SH 26 Kalahandi, the police caught a pickup van, allegedly smuggling foreign liquor.

A pickup van, reportedly stuffed with foreign illegal liquor, was caught by Narla Police in Kalahandi district while on duty during a patrol operation at Jampadar Chhak on State Highway 26.

A vehicle carrying liquor, registering registration number OD 17 N 9332, was seized on the Narla-Rampur road.

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Liquor laden vehicle was snatched by the police and taken to Narla police station.

The driver of the vehicle and one person in the vehicle have been taken into custody in this connection and an investigation has been initiated to find out the source of liquor.