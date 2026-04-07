Narasinghpur custodial death case: Six retired police personnel arrested, sent to jail

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Cuttack: Narasinghpur police in Odisha’s Cuttack district arrested six retired police personnel in connection with a custodial death case occurred at the police station in 2016.

The arrested police personnel have been identified as retired Assistant Sub-Inspector Bhagaban Sahu, retired Havildar Pramod Kumar Patra, and four retired Home Guards namely Joginath Nayak, Bhikari Nayak, Bhramar Rana, and Maheshwar Debata.

Following their arrest, all of them were produced before the Narasinghpur court this evening and the court remanded them to judicial custody after rejecting their bail pleas.

One Alka Nayak of Malisahi village under Narasinghpur police station limits had approached the police station following a domestic dispute with her husband Saroj Senapati.

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After detaining Senapati for interrogation, police personnel alleged subjected him to severe torture leading to his death in the custody.

A case (No. 130/16) was registered at Narasinghpur Police Station under multiple sections of the IPC, including 448 (house trespass), 342 (wrongful confinement), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 302 (murder), and 34 (common intention) after the family members raised questions over Senapati’s death in the police custody.

Later, the National Human Rights Commission had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and directed the then police officer Niranjan Sabar to conduct an impartial investigation into the matter.