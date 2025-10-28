Nandankanan Zoological Park to remain closed in view of impending cyclonic storm “Montha”

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park & State Botanical Garden on the outskirt of Bhubaneswar City shall remain closed in view of the impending cyclonic storm “Montha.”

As per a notification issued by the Deputy Director of the Nandankanan Zoological Park, the Zoological Park and State Botanical Garden shall remain closed for the visitors tomorrow i.e on October 29.

“In view of the impending cyclone storm “Montha” over Bay of Bengal, the Nandankanan Zoological Park & State Botanical Garden shall remain closed for visitors on 29.10.2025,” read the notification.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Severe Cyclonic Storm “Montha” over west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 4.30 PM today over the same region, near latitude 15.8°N & longitude 82.4°E, about 50 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 130 km south of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 230 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 470 km southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).

The Severe Cyclonic Storm will continue to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of today, the 28th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, informed the IMD.

Under its impact, heavy to very heavy falls (7 to 20cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Malakangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajpati and Ganjam predicted the weather department.

The IMD also issued an Orange warning saying that heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhmal, Nayagarh, Khordha, and Puri.

Similarly, yellow warning for heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) also has been sounded over isolated places in the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, and Bargarh.