Nandankanan Zoo Welcomes Ring-tailed Lemur and 10 Other Animals

Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan Zoological Park has received 11 new guests from 5 species in the first animal exchange process of the year. The animals arrived from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam as part of an exchange program between the two zoos.

A team from Nandankanan reached the park this morning with the animals, which include a new species to the zoo – the Ring-tailed Lemur. This is the first time a group of Ring-tailed Lemurs has been introduced to Nandankanan, marking an exciting addition to the park’s collection.

The 11 new arrivals comprise 5 species, adding to the diversity of animals at Nandankanan Zoological Park.