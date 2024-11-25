Nandankanan Zoo welcomes new guests during animal exchange program with Hyderabad Zoo

Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar today welcomed a number of new guests during animal exchange program with Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

The officials of the Nandankanan Zoological Park and Nehru Zoological Park exchanged the animals following approval by the Central Zoo Authority in New Delhi.

In the first phase, Nandankanan Zoo received the following animals from Hyderabad Zoo:

Sarus crane

Spoonbill

Grey jungle fowl

Iguana

Barbary dove

Hog deer

Mouse deer

Red sand boa

Common sand boa

Bonnet macaque

Russell’s viper

A 17-member team from Hyderabad Zoo arrived at Nandankanan on November 25, and handed over these animals, said the zoo authorities. In exchange, they provided the following animals:

Siamese crocodile

Golden pheasant

Lady Amherst’s pheasant

Hog deer

Mouse deer

The Hyderabad Zoo team will leave the Zoo with these animals on November 26.

According to the zoo officials, there are three major benefits of the exchange of the animals. They are introduction of the Grey Jungle Fowl as a new species in Nandankanan, pairing of single-sex animals like Sarus Crane and Russell’s Viper and new bloodline infusion for the remaining species.

In the second phase, the Nandankanan Zoo will receive 2 female Bonnet Macaques in exchange of Asian Open Bill Stork and Assamese Macaque, said the Nandankanan Zoo officials.