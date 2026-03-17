Nandankanan zoo takes proactive measures: Coolers, fans to be installed near animals amidst heat wave

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Barang: Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) authorities in Bhubaneswar of Odisha have taken proactive measures to keep the animals cool amidst the ongoing heat wave condition. Coolers and fans will be installed near animals to keep them cool.

Nandankanan Zoo is prepared for the impending heat wave. With severe heat wave conditions approaching and unbearable heat experienced since March, the authorities have taken note of the safety of animals and birds.

As per reports, extensive arrangements have been made, including laying bamboo mats and straw in 328 enclosures housing 4,150 animals of 178 species. To keep the animals cool, ice will be kept in enclosures if needed.

Herbivorous animals will be given cucumbers, watermelons, and cold drinks, while carnivorous animals like tigers and lions will be fed meat in a different way.

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A bowl will be placed on the water trough to keep it cool. The elephant enclosure has separate water arrangements, and sprinklers will be used to cool the elephants if needed.

Coolers and fans will be installed in enclosures of heat-sensitive animals like chimpanzees and exotic monkeys. Birds will be given sweet fruits and watermelons, and water will be kept for bathing.

The reptile garden will have adequate water and ice, and fogging systems will be used in giraffe enclosures. Ample water has also been arranged for tourists.