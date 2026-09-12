Nandankanan Zeological park receives new guests from Vantara

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Baranga: The Nandankanan Zeological park in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, on Saturday has received 58 new animals and birds belonging to fourteen species from the Vantara Zoo in Gujurat.

The new inhabitants of the Nandankanan zoo include a Zebra, Kangaroo, wildebeest, Mirkat, Macao, and Cassowaries along with several types of rare species of birds.

All the newly arrived animals will be kept under quarantine for a period of one month. They will be released to their enclosure after the month long quarantine for public viewing.

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Once they are introduced to the zoo’s visitor areas, tourists will have the opportunity to see the new arrivals, including zebras, kangaroos, wallabies, cassowaries and rainbow lorikeets.

Earlier, the Zebra in the zoo died, so it’s enclosure has been empty since then. The arrival of the new Zebra will surely excite the tourists.