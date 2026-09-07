Nandankanan Welcomes New Arrival as Lioness Maya Gives Birth to Two Cubs, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, Odisha welcomed two new lion cubs after lioness Maya gave birth to two cubs early Monday morning.

According to zoo authorities, the first cub was born at around 2:41 am, while the second was delivered at approximately 5:49 am. However, the first cub was stillborn, while the second cub is reported to be healthy.

Both the lioness and the surviving cub are currently under the close observation of Nandankanan’s senior veterinary team.

Zoo officials said that Maya has not accepted the newborn cub. Following the instructions of the Nandankanan authorities, the cub was therefore shifted to the zoo’s cub-rearing centre for specialised care.

At the centre, the newborn is being provided milk and kept in a temperature-controlled room to ensure proper care and maintain its body temperature.

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The movements and health condition of both Maya and the cub are also being closely monitored through CCTV surveillance.

Nandankanan authorities said that lioness Maya is in good health.

With the birth of the cub, the total lion population at Nandankanan Zoological Park has increased to 24.

Watch the video here: