Nandankanan loses another elephant as ailing ‘Abhi’ dies during treatment

Bhubaneswar: In a saddening incident, the Nandankanan Zoological Park lost yet another elephant as a baby jumbo ‘Abhi’ breathed its last while undergoing treatment for EEHV (Elephant endotheliotropic herpes viruses) today.

Notably, the Nandankanan authorities had brought ‘Abhi’ from the Keonjhar Forest Division on June 25, 2023 when it was approximately two month old.

On September 19, 2024 the elephant was found dull and stopped having food at about 4.30 PM and upon examination its body temperature was found to be high.

The zoo authorities soon started the treatment of the baby elephant and sent its blood samples to CWH (Centre for Wildlife Health) for screening.

The laboratory report was positive for EEHV infection. Since then it was under treatment in consultation with experts of CWH and other EEHV experts of the country.

It was under round the clock observation and treatment near the zoo veterinary hospital, said the zoo official adding that despite anti-pyretic administration body temperature was remaining high, there was complete loss of appetite.

It was treated with intravenous anti-viral drugs, antibiotics and other supportive drugs. Experts from CWH also visited twice i.e. on September 20 and on September 23, examined the elephant and advised treatment.

It has started taking food from September 25 night and was looking active. But today at about 12.15 PM, it suddenly started showing erratic behaviour and grunting loudly, repeatedly sitting and getting up.

Immediately oxygen supply was provided and life saving drugs were administered. But despite all dedicated efforts of the zoo authorities, ‘Abhi’ died at about 12.30 PM.