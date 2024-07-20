Name of Biju Patnaik sports award changed to Odisha Rajya Krida Samman

Bhubaneswar: The name of the Biju Patnaik sports award has been changed to Odisha Rajya Krida Samman said reports on Saturday. The Odisha Rajya Krida Samman is awarded in eight categories subject to availability of suitable candidates.

Samman for Life-time Achievement for promotion of Sports and Games, which will carry cash award of Rs. 3,00,000/- (Rupees three lakh only), Samman for Outstanding Performance in Sports and Games for the year, which will carry cash award of Rs. 2,00,000/- (Rupees two lakh only) Samman for Excellence in Coaching ,which will carry cash award of Rs. 1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh only), Samman for Best Contribution for Promotion of sports and games, which will carry cash award of Rs. 1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh only), Samman for excellence in Sports Journalism, which will carry cash award of Rs. 1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh only), Samman for Para-Sports person of the year, which will carry cash, Eligibility award of Rs. 1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh only), Samman for Upcoming Athlete of the Year (Junior Category),which will carry cash award of Rs. 1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh only), Samman for Sports Technical Official(s)/Support Staff of the year, which will carry cash award of Rs. 1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh only)

The recipients will be honoured with the cash award along with other deliverables as approved by the Government, further reports added in this regard.

