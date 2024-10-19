Naked youth seen sexually abusing woman in Odisha, watch CCTV footage

Cuttack: A naked youth was seen sexually abusing a woman in a recent viral video. This was the CCTV footage of the incident that took place recently in Cuttack district of Odisha.

As we can see in the video, the stripped youth is approaching near a woman, who is sweeping the road with a broom in her hand. The youth comes out of the bushes to the road and starts masturbating in front of the woman. The woman sees him doing this sexual abuse and runs away. The youth also runs into the bush again.

As per reports, in the early hours of the morning, the lady was sweeping the road in Barigola village in Bodamundai area under Salipur Police Station limits in Cuttack district which has gone viral.

The young man is naked and playing terror. The villagers alleged that the young man is a stranger.

It has further been claimed that the same youth have tried to molest girls and women by breaking into their house in the village and flees away from the scene.

Many girls and women are in fear due to this. The villagers have demanded that the police arrest the youth immediately.

