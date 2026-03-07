Naga Chaitanya along with wife Sobhita Dhulipala visits Jagannath Temple in Puri

Advertisement

Puri: Noted South Indian actor Naga Chaitanya along with his wife Sobhita Dhulipala visited the world famous Jagannath Temple in Puri on Friday evening.

The star couple arrived at the 12th century shrine amid tight security and offered prayers to Lord Jagannath and his siblings amid serene and spiritual atmosphere.

While Naga Chaitanya was seen dressed in a traditional dhoti paired with a white shirt, Sobhita was in elegant red saree. While getting out of the Jagannath Temple, Naga Chaitanya was heard chanting “Jai Jagannath.”

It is to be noted here that Naga Chaitanya tied the knot with Sobhita on December 4, 2024 after getting separated from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021.