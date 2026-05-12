Nabrangpur police detects unknown murder case within 24 hours, 2 accused nabbed

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Nabarangpur: Nabarangpur Police has cracked the sensational murder case of one Jagannath Gouda (38), resident of village Biriguda, within 24 hours of registration of case, with the arrest of two accused persons.

The dead body of the deceased was found in hanging condition (to look like a suicide case), at the outskirts of village Biriguda under Kodinga Police Station on the morning of May 10.

The father of the deceased submitted a written complaint at Kodinga PS alleging that unknown persons had committed the murder of his son and dumped the body at the spot.

A case was registered and investigation was taken up immediately.

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Later, Nabrangpur SP Sandeep Madkar visited the spot immediately and a team was formed under the leadership of SDPO Satyajit Kandankel and IIC Kodinga Dipak Jena, for a swift investigation.

Within 24 hours, evidence was gathered and two accused persons – Padman Gouda and Ganesh Gouda- were identified and apprehended.

While police are still verifying the motive of the case, the accused, in an attempt to destroy evidence and mislead investigators, staged the scene to make it appear as a suicide by hanging, by tying a rope to a cashew tree near the body.

Police also seized several incriminating materials like kendu stick (used in assault), napkin (used for strangulation) and wearing apparel of the accused.