Nabarangpur: PSI, ASI of Papadahandi Police Station apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demand, acceptance of bribe

Nabarangpur: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt government officials, Odisha Vigilance on Saturday apprehended two police officers in Nabarangpur district of Odisha for demand and acceptance of bribe.

The accused police personnel have been identified as Raghunath Hansda, probationary sub-inspector of police and Siba Prasad Dalei ASI of Papadahandi.

As per reports, today a short while ago, Raghunath Hansda, the PSI and Siba Prasad Dalei, ASI of Papdahandi Police Station were apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demand and acceptance of bribe of Rs.4,000/- at Papdahandi P.S from a Complainant to release his seized motor cycle kept at the said Police Station.

As per instruction of Dalei, ASI, Hansda, PSI while accepting the bribe money from the complainant, was nabbed by the Vigilance team. The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered and seized from their possession.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Hansda, PSI and two locations of Dalei, ASI respectively from DA angle.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S Case No. 18 Dt. 21.09.2024 U/s 7 P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused persons namely Raghunath Hansda, PSI and Siba Prasad Dalei, ASI.

Detailed report follows.