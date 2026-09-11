Nabarangpur: Men Posing as Saints Loot Gold, Rs 21 thousand on Pretext of Removing ‘Dosha’, Watch

Advertisement

Nabarangpur: A suspected case of fraud has come to light in Umerkote of Nabarangpur district in Odisha. In this case four men allegedly dressed as sadhus entered a house and took gold ornaments and Rs. 21,000 from a family on the pretext of removing bad omen (Doshas) from their home.

The incident reportedly took place in Badakumari village, where the four men allegedly approached the house of Haripada Mandal a few days ago. According to the complaint, they first asked for water and later entered the house, claiming that there were negative influences or “doshas” in the house and that the family was facing unrest.

Believing their claims, the family reportedly agreed to a ritual suggested by the men to remove the alleged problems. The men allegedly asked for a handful of rice and a bowl, instructing the family to place gold ornaments inside it. They also allegedly demanded ₹21,000 as dakshina.

The family reportedly handed over a nose ring, Haripada Mandal’s gold ring and his wife’s gold chain. They were also allegedly asked to hand over other gold ornaments, including earrings. The men reportedly claimed that sprinkling water around the house would remove all the alleged “doshas.”

However, Haripada Mandal’s wife reportedly became suspicious during the process. Finding the situation unusual, she went outside and informed others. On realising that their activities had come under suspicion, the four men allegedly fled the spot.

Advertisement

Villagers reportedly tried to chase them, but the men managed to escape in a red-coloured car.

Following the incident, information was provided to the police. Umerkote police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Police are now trying to ascertain the identities of the four men, where they came from and whether they may have targeted other families using a similar modus operandi. The investigation is underway.

Watch the video here: