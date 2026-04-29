Nabarangpur custodial death: Accused found hanging inside police station

Advertisement

Nabarangpur : A shocking incident of custodial death has been reported from Nabarangpur district of Odisha, where a young man accused in a minor girl abduction case was found dead inside a police station.

According to the reports, the incident took place at Dabugam Police Station. The accused, identified as Purna Kalar from Anchala village, had been detained by police on Monday following allegations of abducting a minor girl.

Advertisement

According to initial reports, the young man’s hanging body was recovered from inside the toilet premises of the police station on Tuesday morning. The circumstances surrounding the death have raised serious questions, and further investigation is expected.

Police have not yet issued a detailed statement regarding the incident.