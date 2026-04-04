Nabarangpur: Constable found dead in abandoned police station, watch

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Umerkote: A constable was found dead in an abandoned police station in Nabarangpur district of Odisha on Saturday. His body was found hanging at the old police station of Umerkote.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Akshay Kumar Nayak. Akshay’s house is in Pakhnaguda under Nabarangpur police station limits.

As per the information received, he was working as a constable in the Umerkot police station outpost for the last two years. However, the reason why the constable died is not yet clear.

It has been suspected that he died by hanging himself in the abandoned old police station.

After knowing about him, some police station staff admitted him to the hospital. However, he was dead.

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Akshay’s wife and other family members reached the hospital after receiving the news. The body was handed over to the family after the autopsy.

On the other hand, no complaint has been filed by the family regarding the incident. But a case of unnatural death has been registered at the police station in this regard.

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