Nabarangpur: Class nine student allegedly raped during school hours, case registered

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Nabarangpur: In a shocking and shameful incident, a class nine student was allegedly raped during her school hours in Tentulikhunti police station area of ​​ Nabarangpur district recently.

As per the complaint lodged by the student’s family members, the incident took place on August 21 when the girl had gone to the school to attend classes. However, the matter came to the light now only when they family members opened up before the media alleging police inaction in the matter.

As claimed by the girl’s family members, the minor student reportedly went out of the school premises to attend nature’s call while classes were going on in the sixth period after the lunch. However, a miscreant grabbed her mouth and allegedly raped her after tearing the clothes. Besides, he threatened her of further rape and murder if she informs anyone about the incident.

The student, in a state of fear, ran to the school and narrated her ordeal before the teachers, whom immediately changed her clothes and informed her family about the incident.

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Later, the girl’s family members lodged a complaint at the local police outpost seeking action against the accused person. The school authorities and management committee also lodged a separate case demanding a thorough and an impartial investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family members alleged that police are yet to take any action against the accused even though a formal written complaint was lodged on same day of the crime. They also expressed suspicion that there was an attempt to suppress the case and absolve the accused.

On the other hand, the police claimed that a case has been registered under rape and POCSO Act and the CCTV footage, CDR and mobile locations of the accused are being examined to arrest him.

Adding to the local police, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) clarified saying that anyone who is found guilty during the investigation will be punished as per the law.