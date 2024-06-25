Nabajauban darshan of Lord Jagannath not allowed this year

Puri: This year the Nabajauban darshan of Lord Jagannath shall not be allowed for devotees, said reports in this regard on Tuesday. The decision in this regard has been taken in the Srimandir Management Committee meeting held today.

According to reports, various important matters such as Rath Yatra timings and schedules and the ritual timings have been finalized, decided and approved by the committee. The Committee further held that the Chattisa Nijoga and Niti Sub-Committee decisions shall be final and binding.

Further it is worth mentioning that, the Srimandir Management Committee urged the sevayats to be ready for the rituals well in time. The Srimandir Management Committee Meeting was held in Niladri Bhakta Niwas in Puri today. The meeting was attended by Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deva, the SJTA Administrator, the District Magistrate, the Puri SP and Committee members.

Reports say that, in the Chattisa Nijoga Sub Committee meeting held on Monday. The Chattisa Nijoga and Niti Sub-Committee meeting took place at the Niladri Bhakta Nivas in the chairmanship of Chief Administrator of Srimandir. All the Rath Yatra schedules and rituals were discussed in this joint meeting.

As per reports, the joint meeting of Chattisa Nijoga and Niti Sub-Committee will be held today in Puri where the schedules of upcoming Rath Yatra 2024 were discussed. Besides, the arrangements for the famous car festival was also discussed.

Keeping in view the crowd management on Rath Yatra all the schedules have to be fixed accordingly with crowd management. The schedule of the Bahuda Yatra was also discussed.

As per the arrangements, the servitors and members of Srimandir will execute their respective duties. Focus shall be on the non-infringement of rules. District Collector, SP and Chattisa Nijoga members and office bearers were present in the Chattisa Nijoga meeting. Nabajauban darshan of Lord Jagannath shall not be allowed to devotees this year the Srimandir Management Committee decided today.

Also Read: Important Srimandir Management Committee Meeting To Be Held In Puri Today