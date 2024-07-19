Mystery of mill owner kidnapped in Jeypore solved, miscreant caught with Rs 25 lakh cash

Jeypore: The mystery of the mill owner kidnapped in Jeypore has finally been solved, the kidnapper has been caught by the police with the ransom money of Rs. 25 lakh in cash. The mill owner kidnapped from Jeypore was rescued. Two days later, the man was found from a car. Koraput Police has rescued Ramesh Patra who was abducted in the middle of the night.

It had been alleged that the kidnapping took place near to a rice mill of Jeypore. The kidnapped man is the owner of a rice mill at Kumuliput namely A. Ramesh Patra and was abducted from near Jayantigiri Perahandi Mill. The family of the victim registered the complaint regarding the abduction in Borigumma Police Station of Perahandi.

According to the reports, Ramesh was heading back home at around 8:30 at night after closing his business for the day when some miscreants stopped his car in the way. They then allegedly abducted him. No reason other than ransom was known behind the kidnapping as a sum of one lakh has been asked by the kidnappers. Borigumma Police started their investigation into the matter.

Similarly, a kidnapping case was reported in Nuapada. The youth staged his own kidnapping to get a ransom of three lakhs from his family. He reportedly sent a video of the kidnapping to his family demanding the sum. The plan of the boy met with failure as he was caught by the team of cops that worked under the instruction of Nuapada SP. The boy confessed of faking his own kidnapping for the money in the Police’s custody.