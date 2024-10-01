Mysterious death of forester in Kalahandi while working, probe initiated

Kalahandi: A forester’s death in Kalahandi in a mysterious manner has been a matter of shock in the are said reports Tuesday. The forester has been identified as Prakash Mishra. The forester of Kalampur section under south forest division of Kalahandi district.

In the afternoon, he was working at the Thuamul Rampur range office when he became unconscious. Later, the department staff took him to the nearest Community Healthcare Center (CHC) where the doctor declared him brought dead.

However, the reason for his death is not yet clear. Deceased Forester Prakash’s house is in Junagadh Brahmin Pada. He lived in Bhavanipatna with his wife and daughter.

According to information received, he fell asleep in the outpost yesterday in the evening while working in his office. However, since he had been sleeping in the post for a long time, the other staff became suspicious. They tried to wake him up but he did not respond. So the staff took him to the hospital. There the doctor declared him dead.

Forester Prakash Mishra’s cause of death still remains unclear. It is not known whether he died of a heart attack or any other cause. Thuamul Rampur police have registered a case of Unnatural death (UD) case and are investigating the incident.