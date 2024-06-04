My best wishes to all the winning candidates: Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his best wishes to all the candidates who won the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha,
Taking to his X handle, Patnaik said, “My best wishes to all the winning candidates irrespective of party. I express my respect and gratitude for the dedicated efforts and sacrifices of all the workers and leaders of Biju Janata Dal.”
ଦଳମତ ନିର୍ବିଶେଷରେ ବିଜୟୀ ସମସ୍ତ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳର ସମସ୍ତ କର୍ମୀ ଓ ନେତାଙ୍କ ନିଷ୍ଠାପର ଉଦ୍ୟମ ଓ ତ୍ୟାଗ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମ୍ମାନ ଓ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଜଣାଉଛି।
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 4, 2024