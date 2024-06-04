My best wishes to all the winning candidates: Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik extends best wishes to winning candidates

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his best wishes to all the candidates who won the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha,

Taking to his X handle, Patnaik said, “My best wishes to all the winning candidates irrespective of party. I express my respect and gratitude for the dedicated efforts and sacrifices of all the workers and leaders of Biju Janata Dal.”

 
