MV Ocean Winner tragedy: Empty lifeboat found, 22 crew members still missing

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Bhubaneswar: A major development has emerged in the search operation following the sinking of the cargo vessel MV Ocean Winner in the Bay of Bengal. A lifeboat belonging to the ill-fated vessel has been located by the search team, but no crew members were found inside it.

Photographs from the search operation show the orange-coloured lifeboat floating in the sea, with a portion of it visibly damaged. In another photograph, personnel from ICGS Varad can be seen approaching and inspecting the lifeboat.

The discovery has assumed significance as 22 crew members of MV Ocean Winner remain missing. There were 24 crew members aboard the vessel when the incident occurred. Two crew members were rescued earlier from liferafts, while the search for the remaining 22 continues.

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The Indian Coast Guard is continuing its search and rescue operation across the sea in an effort to locate the missing crew. The area around where the lifeboat was found is also being searched for possible clues about the whereabouts of the missing seafarers.

Despite the recovery of the lifeboat, there has so far been no breakthrough in locating the 22 missing crew members, and the search operation remains underway.