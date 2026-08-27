MV Ocean Winner disappearance: Two rescued survivors brought to Paradip

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Paradip: The two rescued survivors of the MV Ocean Winner tragedy were brought to Paradip on board Indian Coast Guard Ship Varad safely on Thursday.

The rescued survivors, Pan Tonglai and Chen Jianhe, both from China, were medically administered enroute and were handed over to authorised company agents in the presence of officials from the Bureau of Immigration and Local police.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard has deployed additional ships and aircraft to conduct sea-air coordinated surface and aerial search. MRCC Vijaya Puram continues to coordinate the operation, and search efforts for the remaining crew.

It is to be noted here that on 22 August, MRCC Vijaya Puram received a distress message from Victory Star Group Co. Ltd reporting a total loss of communication with their Panama‑flagged bulk carrier MV Ocean Winner in the Bay of Bengal, approximately 230 nautical miles southeast of Paradip.

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The 225 metres long and 32 metres wide vessel was laden with 71,000 metric tonnes of iron ore and enroute from Paradip to Singapore. The vessel was manned by 24 multi-national crew onboard (20 Chinese, 3 Myanmarese and 1 Bangladeshi).

National Maritime SAR service provider @ ICG in close coordination with Indian Navy and other maritime agencies, launched an extensive search and rescue operation and diverted an Indian Navy P‑8I aircraft for aerial surveillance. The aircraft sighted three adrift life rafts in area.

MRCC Vijaya Puram promptly activated International Safety Net to request nearby merchant vessels for assistance. MT Aispos and MT Mol Azure responded pro-actively transiting through area. MT Aispos rescued two survivors from one life raft on August 22.

Also Read: MV Ocean Winner Tragedy: Empty Lifeboat Found, 22 Crew Members Still Missing