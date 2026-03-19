Mutilated body of college girl found in jungle in Kamakhyanagar

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Kamkhayanagar: In a shocking incident, a mutilated body of a student was recovered from a jungle of Saruali village under Kamkhayanagar police limits of Dhenkanal on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ankita Priyadarshinin Barik, a plus two first year student of Kamkhayanagar Women’s College.

As per reports, Ankita, a resident of Marthapur area under Bhuban police limits was residing at her grandparent’s place at Kamakhayanagar. She had gone to attend exams at her college and did not return back.

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The family members started looking for her and today morning they found her body at Saruali jungle. They immediately informed the police about it.

On being informed, the police along with Dhenkanal SP, scientific team and dog squad reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

As per preliminary reports, it is suspected that she has been sexually assaulted and later killed and thrown in the jungle.