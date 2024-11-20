Music spells magic: Balijatra dances to the rhythm of ace Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam’s songs

Cuttack: Yesterday in Cuttack Balijatra 2024, the visitors were treated to an enthralling performance by ace Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam. It was a true delight for music lovers at the Balijatra ground.

The stage was shining with the singing sensation, there was thunderous applause of the audience after each and every song. Later and gradually the situation became such that whoever passed by the stage stood there starstruck and in awe. Many prominent people were seen with their families occupying the front row of seats and enjoying Sonu’s songs.

The audience was seen swaying to the songs one after the other. The zenith was reached when the Sonu started singing Odia songs and bhajans. The audience was awestruck when he sang “Nandighosh re tu jibu, mu je kokeire jibi” a popular Jagannth bhajan. The audience was then treated to the highly popular Odia songs “Puchuki Gali Fashion Bali” and “Toh Akhi Mo Aina”, among many other.

As a welcome news to all the fans of the famous Cuttack Balijatra 2024, the fair has been extended by another day. This was announced by the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday.

The historic Balijatra of Cuttack which is going on in the silver city of Odisha since November 15 has got extension for another day. The X handle of the Chief Minister of Odisha (CMO) informed about this extension today.

As per the X post, the historic Baliyatra was extended for another day keeping in view the interest and excitement of people for this massive fair that is underway on the Mahanadi River bank in Cuttack these days. The fair is witnessing huge crowd daily.

The X message said that the Baliyatra which started from Kartika Purnima on November 15 and had been scheduled to run for eight days and was supposed to end on November 22 but will now end on November 23.

Watch A Snippet Of The Enthralling Performance Here:

