Murderous attack launched on youth in Cuttack’s Jagatpur, investigation underway

Cuttack: A youth sustained critical injuries reportedly after a man launched murderous attack on him in Jagatpur area of Cuttack city on Thursday. He was initially admitted at a private hospital for treatment, later was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.

One Vivekananda Bastia reportedly got to see some WhatsApp chats and on a fit of anger went to the office of the youth, identified as Sanjiv Sukla, along with a knife in a broad-daylight and attacked him before anyone could realize his motive.

Following the murderous attack, Sukla sustained multiple injuries on different parts of his body including hands, legs, and neck. He was admitted at a private hospital for treatment. However, as his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the SCB Medical for better medication.

While the exact cause of the murderous attack on Sukla is yet to be known, it is suspected to be an extra-marital affair case. However, the Jagatpur police which started an investigation into the matter is yet to confirm about this. Bastia was also detained for interrogation.

A team from the state-laboratory in Bhubaneswar also visited the spot of crime and collected samples for investigation.