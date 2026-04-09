Murder, theft decreased in Bhubaneswar, r**e and dacoity increased: Commissioner of Police

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Bhubaneswar: Crimes like murder and theft have decreased in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, while cases of rape and dacoity have increased, informed Commissioner of Police Suresh Dev Dutta Singh at a press meet today.

The Twin City Commissionerate Police presented a report on crimes committed in the last three years.

Police Commissioner Singh stated that cases of rape and robberies have increased in the Odisha capital, while crimes like murder and theft have decreased. He provided the following statistics:

Rape cases: 170 reported in 2025, 149 in 2024, and 135 in 2023, with 13 more cases reported so far in 2026.

Murder cases: 60 reported in 2025, 68 in 2024, and 52 in 2023, with 15 cases registered so far in 2026. However, further investigation revealed that actual murder cases have decreased even more, often due to suspicious circumstances.

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Dacoity: 11 cases in 2025, 4 in 2024, and 14 in 2023.

Theft: 202 cases registered in 2025, 398 in 2024, and 587 in 2023.

The Police Commissioner highlighted these trends in the crime statistics for Bhubaneswar.

Watch the video here: