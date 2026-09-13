Murder over Betel Leaf, Elderly Woman Beaten To Death in Mayurbhanj, Watch

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Morada: A murder over a betel leaf. An elderly woman was allegedly beaten to death merely for a betel leaf in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha recently. The incident took place in Tiansi village under Barkanada Panchayat of Morada police station limits.

As per reports, Dhiren Naik of the same village used to daily ask Ananta Naik for betel leaves. When not given, he would abuse and threaten him.

Yesterday, when Dhiren went to his house and asked for paan (betel leaf), Ananta reportedly refused to give it. As a result, Dhiren started arguing and in a fit of rage, started beating Ananta with a stick.

At that time, when Ananta Naik’s wife Bilasi intervened, Dhiren beat Bilasi with a stick, fractured her head and left her in a critical condition before fleeing.

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Later, the elderly couple were rescued by the locals in critical condition and shifted to hospital. While Bilasi died during treatment in the hospital, Ananta’s hand was fractured.

Police have seized the body of the elderly woman and Morada police have registered a murder case and probing the case.

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