Murder near Nuapada Press Colony in Cuttack: 1 person arrested, prime accused still at large

Cuttack: An individual has been arrested for his involvement in the firing incident that claimed the life of a youth near Nuapada Press Colony in Cuttack yesterday.

Informing today about the development in the case, Cuttack DCP Rishikesh Khilari said that Soumyaranjan Jena, alias Rinku, the victim, was shot dead from very close range. The accused shot him dead on a fit of anger following a heated argument under the influence of alcohol, he added.

The incident occurred when four persons were consuming at a dilapidated house from where several liquor bottles and a cartridge case were seized, the DCP informed.

While speaking about the reason behind the firing, he said that there was a heated argument between deceased and the accused persons who were under the influence of alcohol. Soon, the latter on a fit of anger shot the former dead.

While one person has been arrested for his involvement in the incident, several teams have been formed to trace and nab the prime accused who is still at large since the occurrence of the firing, Khilari mentioned.

He further said that police have obtained the footages of the CCTV cameras install in and around the crime scene. Besides, deceased Soumyaranjan was earlier known to the accused persons.

