Murder in Bhubaneswar: Minor boy kills Auto driver, surrenders in Police Station

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident a minor boy allegedly hacked an Auto rickshaw driver to death after attacking him with sword in the capital city of Odisha on Wednesday night. The incident took place in the Suka Vihara area in Raghunath Nagar. The reason of the murder is said to be past enmity.

The deceased has been identified as Jagat Mallick of Suka Vihar.

As per reports, the families of the deceased and the accused were having past enmity. The members of both the families had earlier argued over different issues. In this matter Jaga had a verbal spat with this minor boy.

After committing the crime, the accused minor boy has surrendered in the Khandagiri Police Station. Further investigation of the case is underway.

Update:

As per further probe, the murder has been taken place due to love affair.