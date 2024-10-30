Murder in Bhubaneswar: Man chased and killed in roadside hotel

Bhubaneswar: There has been a shocking and gruesome murder in Bhubaneswar. A man has allegedly been chased and killed in a roadside hotel, said reports on Wednesday. According to reports, the incident has taken place in a hotel in Damana square area of Bhubaneswar.

Reports say that one employee chased and killed another employee with a country knife (paniki) inside the hotel. The attacker has been missing since the incident. The attacker had attempted to hide the dead body following the incident. Further he tried to hide the evidence but since he could not he escaped from the spot and went into hiding.

It has been alleged that those two employees had a history of a previous enmity and ther had recently fought with each other. The Chandrashekharpur police reached the spot along with the scientific team and is investigating into the matter. Further detailed reports awaited.

