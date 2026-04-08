MP Sasmit Patra resigns as BJD Parliamentary Party Leader

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Bhubaneswar: Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra resigned from the post of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Parliamentary Party Leader on Wednesday. He sent his resignation letter to party president Naveen Patnaik.

Patra’s resignation as BJD Parliamentary Party Leader comes days after he stepped down from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT.

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It is to be noted here that he stepped down from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT as mark of protest against the controversial remarks of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on former Odisha Chief Minister and legendary leader Biju Patnaik.