MP Dilip Ray meets Mohammed Moquim and Sofia Firdous, thanks for support during Rajya Sabha election

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Cuttack: Rajya Sabha MP Dilip Ray today met Odisha Janata Congress founder Mohammed Moquim at his Cuttack residence in the presence of Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous and thanked the father-daughter for their support during Rajya Sabha election.

In his reaction to the media persons after meeting Moquim and Sofia, Ray said, “My relationship with Moquim Bhai is very old. There is no political relationship between us. I came here to thank them especially for their support for which I won (the Rajya Sabha election).”

Moquim also ruled out political link of Ray’s visit to his house. “His (Ray’s) visit to my house has no link with politics as we have personal relationship since 1997-98. Today, he had gone to offer prayers at Maa Cuttack Chandi Temple. After his visit to the temple, he called me to know whether I am at home or not. After learning that we are at home, he came to meet us,” he said.

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It is to be noted here that Congress has suspended Sofia Firdous from the party for cross-voting in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections. She voted for Ray while the grand old party had announced its support for Dr. Datteswar Hota, whom the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had fielded as common candidate.