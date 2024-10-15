Moving car catches fire in Bhubaneswar, Watch

Bhubaneswar: A moving car caught fire on NH 16 near the Nayapalli Durga Pandap in Bhubaneswar, this evening while it was heading towards Rasulgarh from the Khandagiri area of the State Capital City.

While the exact reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the inferno might have occurred due to a short circuit.

The owner of the car, a resident of Bihar, along with his five other family members were traveling in the vehicle when it caught fire all of a sudden. However, all of them had a narrow escape as they managed to get out of the four-wheeler before the inferno intensified and engulfed the car reducing it to ashes.

Soon, a team of firefighters rushed to the spot after getting information and doused the fire.

Owner of the vehicle informed that along with his family members, he had come from Bihar on a tour to Odisha in the car which had a registration number – BR 01EK 6176-. “The vehicle was at good condition. But suddenly the break failed when we were returning from Khandagiri following which I stopped the engine and thus the car stopped mid-way,” he said.

However, I noticed some smoke emitting from the bonnet and soon I asked everyone to get out of the car. Soon, fire broke out and engulfed the entire vehicle,” he added.

Though none was injured due to the fire, the belongings and documents of the occupants and the car were reduced to ashes due to the mishap.

