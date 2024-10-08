Movement of vehicles restricted in these routes for immersion procession of Goddess Durga in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The immersion procession of Goddess Durga will be celebrated in Bhubaneswar UPD on October 14. In view of this, the Commissionerate Police has imposed restriction of vehicles in certain routes of the State Capital City.

According to the police, there are three Bhasani Committee – Bhubaneswara Bhasani Utsav Committee at Saheed Nagar, Rajdhani Mandir Surakshya Bhasani Samiti at Nayapalli and Uttar Bhubaneswar Bhasani Committee Chandrasekharpur and all the deities will congregate at their designated place (Saheed Nagar, Nayapalli and Ground near IOCL office, Chandrasekharpur) and take their respective route for immersion

To ensure better convenience and in the larger interest of public safety, by virtue of power conferred on me U/s- 28 of Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 (Odisha Act 8 of 2007) and in pursuance of Regulation 36 of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public Order) Regulations, 2008, the following restrictions are imposed on the above mentioned days from 3 PM to 1 AM or ending time of the procession for the convenience and safety of general public.

For the immersion procession of Bhubaneswar Bhasani Utsav Committee at Saheed Nagar, the traffic intending to proceed towards Rupali Square from VaniVihar side shall be diverted from VaniVihar towards AcharyaVihar. No vehicles, of any type shall be allowed to ply on Janpath. They shall be diverted to Sachivalay Marg and other adjacent roads. This traffic regulation shall be effected from 3 PM or starting time of procession whichever is later to 1 AM or ending time of the procession, whichever is earlier. For the immersion procession of Rajdhani Mandir Suraksha Bhasani Samiti, Nayapalli, the traffic intending to proceed towards Cuttack from CRP square side shall be diverted from CRP square towards JaydevVihar via Ekamra Park and Biju Pattnaik College. This traffic regulation shall be effected from 3 PM or starting time of procession whichever is later and shall be continued till 1 AM or the till of the procession passes CRP square, whichever is earlier. The vehicular traffic on Stewart school road, Unit-8 road, OUAT square-New Airport road shall be diverted on to the adjacent roads. For Uttar Bhubaneswar Vasani Committee-C.S.Pur, the traffic intending to proceed towards Nalco Square from KIIT side shall be diverted to other adjacent roads from Nandan Kanan – Jayadev Vihar road. This traffic regulation shall be effected from 3 PM or starting time of procession whichever is later. The diversion shall continue till 1 AM or dispersion of the Medhas whichever is earlier. Heavy vehicles coming from Khurdha side towards Bhubaneswar shall be diverted at starting Point of Fire Station Over Bridge towards the flyover. No vehicles shall be allowed to ply on service road.

The above regulations shall not apply to Police, Fire Brigade, Excise, Ambulance and other emergency vehicles. Commissionerate Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack request the public to plan their route accordingly.

This order is passed in the larger interest of public safety and violation of the instant order is an offence punishable U/s 96 of Odisha Urban Police Act-2003 and is compoundable by an officer of and above the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police or any officer of and above the rank of ASI of Police attached to Traffic Wing, Bhubaneswar with a minimum fine of Rs 500 which may extend up to Rs 1,000 per offence.