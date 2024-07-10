MoU signed between AVNL and KISS for Research and Skill Development

AVNL & KISS sign MoU

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) today.

The MoU was signed by Biswaranjan Pattanaik, the Director, HR on behalf of AVNL and Dr. Prashanta Kumar Routray, the Registrar of KISS-DU on behalf of KISS in the presence of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT & KISS.

AVNL is a Government of India enterprise under Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.

As per the MoU, both organizations will jointly work on a research park and incubation cell, consultancy, advisory, education, community outreach and social responsibility projects, skill development programmes, collaborative research and sponsorship of research scholars, and short-term training programmes.

AVNL will provide scholarships for the research period (not exceeding 4 years), aligned with government of India schemes for doctoral degree students.

KISS and AVNL personnel can jointly or individually offer short-term training programmes lasting between one to two weeks to benefit students of KISS as well as AVNL employees.

Among others, Ranjan Kumar Bal, General Manager, HR AVNL Co; Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera, Vice Chancellor, KISS-DU; Prof. Saranjit Singh, VC, KIIT DU were also present.

