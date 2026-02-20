Motorcycle ownership in Odisha jumps to 44%, EV registrations cross 2.19 lakh

Advertisement

Vehicle ownership and mobility infrastructure in Odisha have expanded rapidly across households, public transport, agriculture, and industry, reflecting rising incomes, improving connectivity, and a structural shift toward electric mobility, according to the Odisha Economic Survey 2025-26.

Household ownership of vehicles has increased sharply over the past decade. Rural motorcycle ownership rose from 11.9 per cent in 2011-12 to 44.4 per cent in 2023-24, while urban ownership increased from 38.4 per cent to 59.2 per cent. Car ownership also rose, from 0.6 per cent to 1.1 per cent in rural areas and from 6.2 per cent to 9.6 per cent in urban areas, reflecting improving purchasing power and household asset formation.

Electric vehicle adoption has accelerated significantly, with more than 2.19 lakh EVs registered in the state across two-wheelers, cars, and commercial vehicles. The government has provided over ₹340 crore in subsidies and aims to achieve 50 per cent EV adoption in new vehicle registrations by 2030, supported by expansion of charging infrastructure with 100 public charging stations planned.

Public transport is also undergoing rapid electrification and expansion. Electric buses account for 47 per cent of the CRUT fleet, with 720 buses operational and a target of over 1,000 buses. The state has also deployed e-rickshaws to improve last-mile connectivity, including 500 vehicles for persons with disabilities.

Vehicle deployment has expanded significantly in agriculture and industry. In 2024-25, Odisha provided ₹462.2 crore in subsidies for farm mechanisation, supporting distribution of 7,827 tractors, 11,755 power tillers, 7,169 rotavators, and 309 harvesters. Capital investment in automobile and auto component manufacturing also increased sharply from ₹65.4 crore in 2018-19 to ₹377.8 crore in 2023-24, including a ₹200 crore automotive component facility in Khordha.

Vehicles are playing an expanding role in public service delivery and infrastructure. The state operates 860 ambulances, including air, boat, and bike ambulances for remote areas, and has deployed over 1,900 battery-operated and light commercial vehicles for urban waste management. Satellite tracking systems have been installed in 1,712 fishing vessels, while vehicle tracking and intelligent enforcement systems are strengthening logistics transparency and road safety.

The expansion of vehicle ownership and mobility infrastructure across sectors reflects rising economic capacity and strengthening transport ecosystems, positioning mobility growth as a key indicator of Odisha’s broader economic transformation.